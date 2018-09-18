WOOD RIVER, Ill. — Police are looking for a man accused of robbing an Illinois cell phone store last Friday.

Police said Ronald D Mottley entered the Verizon store on Wesley Drive in Wood River Friday morning and asked to see some iPhones. When the associate showed him the phones, he grabbed them and ran off.

Police said he was wearing a Hardee's uniform at the time of the crime. His last known address was on the 1500 block of Pine Street in St. Louis.

He was charged with robbery and his bond was set at $60,000. He has not been taken into custody.

Anyone with information can call the Wood River Police Department at (618) 251-3114.

