COLUMBIA, Ill. — Police are looking for a may they said dressed up like a FedEx driver to steal phones that were ordered and delivered to people without their knowledge.

Columbia, Illinois, police said two residents received $1,200 smartphones at their homes and were billed by Verizon. Both said they did not order the phones and arranged to return the devices through FedEx.

Police said a man wearing a FedEx hat and uniform shirt pulled up to both the homes in a white Mazda car and picked up the phones. The man did not work for FedEx and the phones were not returned.

Columbia police are asking anyone who had a cell phone that they did not order delivered to their home to call them at 618-281-5151.