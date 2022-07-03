Police looking for man who robbed Amazon delivery driver, stole packages from van

The man was seen in security images stealing packages from the back of the delivery van.

ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for a man seen in security images taking packages from a delivery van after robbing the delivery driver at gunpoint.

According to an incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened on Wednesday on the 4900 block of Goethe Avenue at around 6:15 p.m.

Police said the female delivery driver was approached by a man and a woman, and the man pulled out a gun and demanded packages. Security images showed the man was seen in the back of the van going through packages.

Eventually, he and the woman ran off with a large tote bag full of packages. The delivery driver was not injured.

Officers later found the tote bag and multiple packages just around the corner near the 5600 block of South Kingshighway Boulevard, but they did not locate the suspects.

No photos of the female suspect were provided by police.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo or has any information about the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or a 1st District Detective at 314-444-0100.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html