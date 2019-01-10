ALTON, Ill. — Alton police are looking for a man they said forced his wife into the woods against her will Sunday night.

Police said Cody J. Eberlin was last seen forcing his wife into the woods near the intersection of Storey Lane and Stanley Road. Police from multiple agencies searched for them Sunday night, but they never found them.

Monday morning at 10, a concerned citizen spotted the couple and called the police. Officers were able to get his wife to safety, but Eberlin was able to get away.

Eberlin was charged Monday afternoon with aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery and one count of kidnapping, but he still hasn't been caught.

Police said he's about 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone who knows where he might be is asked to call the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505, or by dialing 9-1-1, as soon as possible. Tips can also be provided via social media on the Alton Police Department’s Facebook or Twitter accounts.

More local news:

RELATED: St. Louis Wheel gives crowds a new perspective on Union Station's future

RELATED: That's not dynamite in your mailbox. That's an ad from a local realtor

RELATED: Record heat could ruin your fall garden