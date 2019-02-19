ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for a man they said shot at a man and attempted to rob another on the parking lot of an Imo's Pizza late Sunday night.

Police said the incidents happened at the Imo's location near the intersection of Gravois and Arsenal in south St. Louis. At around 11:10, one of the victims was loading things into the trunk of his car when the suspect walked up to him with a gun and demanded money.

Another man interrupted the attempted robbery by firing his own gun into the air in an attempt to scare the suspect off.

The suspect ran off but fired a shot at the second man as he was fleeing.

Neither victim was injured.

The police department tweeted out images of the suspect. If you have any information, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.