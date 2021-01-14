Police looking for man who burglarized storage lockers in St. Louis

The department shared video from the seventh floor of the facility that showed a man walking toward and away from burglarized lockers

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a man suspected of breaking into and stealing from storage lockers in St. Louis earlier this year.

Police said a man broke into multiple storage lockers at a facility on the 1000 block of St. Charles Street in downtown St. Louis on Jan. 3. Police said the break-ins happened between 5:30 and 6:15 a.m.

Police said he took several pieces of luggage, a large toolbox with wheels and several other items. Police said the lockers burglarized were on the fourth and seventh floors of the facility.