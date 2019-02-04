FLORISSANT, Mo. — Police are looking for a man they said stole a woman's car, kidnapped her and sexually assaulted her in Florissant, Missouri, early Tuesday morning.

Police said a woman was getting out of her car on Dove Driver in Florissant at around 12:30 Tuesday morning when she was approached by a man holding a gun.

She said the man demanded her keys then forced her into the passenger seat of the car. She said he drove to an ATM and forced her to withdraw some money. He then took her to a nearby apartment complex where he sexually assaulted her before dropping her off at a different apartment complex near Morningaire Circle and North Hanley Road in Hazelwood, the victim told police.

Police said the assailant was a man in his early- to mid-20s. He was about 6-foot and 150 pounds with shoulder-length dreadlocks. He also has a large star tattoo on his torso with three smaller tattoos on the left and right of the large star tattoo. He was wearing a black skull cap, gray mask, black hooded jacket and black pants at the time of the attack.

Her car — a silver, 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo — has still not been found. Police said the car has black wheels and tinted windows with Missouri license plates SP7-X2W.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florissant Detective Bureau at 314-831-7000.