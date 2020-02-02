ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for a man they said stole a car in St. Louis' Bevo neighborhood late last year.

Police said the man shown in surveillance video stole a car that was parked on the side of Gravois Avenue near the intersection of Neosho Street. Police said the crime happened sometime between Sept. 27 and Oct. 2.

Police said they are also looking for a white van that he rode in to get to the scene of the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

More local news:

RELATED: Our "otter-celebs" Thatcher, Sawyer and Finn, make Super Bowl pick

RELATED: Man killed in crash between motorcycle and car in Jefferson County

RELATED: Grief-stricken parents cannot believe their daughter was killed in hit and run, a man also hurt