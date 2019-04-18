JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Deputies are looking for a man seen in security video stealing a running car in Jefferson County Monday morning.

Sunday night and Monday morning were unseasonably cold and left a frost on cars. One driver in left a car running to thaw out in the driveway on Dutch Mill Drive only to have it stolen.

Deputies in Jefferson County are looking for the man seen in the video. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department's Detective Bureau at 636-797-5515.

Deputies are also hoping the video will serve as a lesson. Even if you leave your car running for a minute, it could disappear.