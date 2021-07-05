Police looking for men suspected in catalytic converter theft near Forest Park

On Monday, police released surveillance photos showing two men and a dark-colored pickup truck with a toolbox in the bed and a "4x4" decal on the passenger side

ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for two men suspected of stealing a catalytic converter off a car in St. Louis' Forest Park Southeast neighborhood.

Police said the theft happened between the hours of 11:30 p.m. on June 25 and 9 a.m. on June 26. Police said they also suspect the men are behind multiple other similar thefts throughout the city.

On Monday, police released surveillance photos showing two men and a dark-colored pickup truck with a toolbox in the bed and a "4x4" decal on the passenger side.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or call a Second District detective directly by calling 314-444-0100.