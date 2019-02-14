SWANSEA, Ill. — Police are looking for two men who broke into Rural King in Swansea and stole 26 guns as well as live ammunition Tuesday night.

Police said the two men smashed the glass out of the front doors at around 10:30 Tuesday night and walked over to the gun containers. They then smashed the glass of the containers and grabbed 23 pistols, three long rifles and live ammunition.

Swansea police and the ATF are investigating and offering a $1,000 reward. If you have any information, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.