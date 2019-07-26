ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for a murder suspect they said should be considered armed and dangerous.

Charging documents said Dashon Torion Reece was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and violation of an order of protection in connection with the shooting death of Alfred Saddler back in June.

A press release from the North County Police Cooperative said Saddler was found dead on the 6900 block of Natural Bridge Avenue on June 7.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

