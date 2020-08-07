Police looking for person of interest after woman says she was cut, robbed

Police released a video of a person of interest in the robbery on Wednesday

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help identifying a person of interest in a Tuesday morning robbery near SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.

Police said officers responded to a cutting call where a victim said she was approached by a man after parking her car in a parking lot in the 3600 block of Vista Avenue.

The victim said the suspect grabbed her from behind and demanded her belongings. When the victim resisted, a fight began and the suspect cut the victim on the arm before running away, police said.

The suspect is approximately 6-foot-2-inches tall, in his 20's, was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a religious symbol on the back, along with blue jeans and light-colored tennis shoes.

Police released this video of a person of interest Wednesday afternoon:

If you have any information, you're asked to all CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.