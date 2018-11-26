SAUGET, Ill. — Police are looking for four men and a woman they said were the last to have contact with a man found shot to death inside a car in an embankment along Illinois Route 3 Friday morning.

Illinois State Police said they found 34-year-old Christopher Moses shot to death in his white Nisan Frontier at around 8:45 Friday morning. They said he appeared to be shot while driving north on Route 3.

On Monday, they released photos of the five persons of interest and the black Dodge Ram they used to drive away from the area.

Anyone with information about the case or persons of interest is asked to call the Sgt. Michael Lewis at 618-201-0070 or email: michael_lewis@isp.state.il.us. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 866-371-8477. CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward.

