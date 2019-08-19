FLORISSANT, Mo. — Police are looking for a special-needs dog that was inside a truck stolen Monday.

Florissant police said a white, 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 extended cab was taken from the 1100 block of Verlene Drive. A brown Chihuahua named Champ was inside the truck when it was stolen.

The owner said the truck has been found, but Champ is still missing. He has special needs that require medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call Florissant police at 314-831-7000.

