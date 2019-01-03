ST. LOUIS – Police are looking for a man after a carjacking in south St. Louis early Friday morning.

Two men, armed with guns, went up to a black truck, threatened the driver and pulled the driver out of the car, according to police.

When the men pulled the driver out, the driver slipped on the ice and hit their head.

The two men then took off in the truck. Police spotted the truck after it was reported stolen and began chasing it. The chase ended near Gasconade Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in a crash.

Officers caught arrested one of the men but the other one is still on the loose.