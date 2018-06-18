5 On Your Side's Marianne Martinez will have a live report on this story at 6 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for a man they believe is responsible for an abduction and two armed robberies in less than a week.

Police said the man approached a 25-year-old woman in the 4400 block of Maryland, near the Cathedral Basilica, at around 4:40 Sunday afternoon. He pulled out a gun and told the woman to hand over her keys and get into the passenger seat of the car.

He drove the victim to an ATM near Natural Bridge and Union and used the woman's card to make several withdrawals. He drove around for a little while longer before parking the vehicle at the Wohl's Recreation Center and running off.

Police believe he is responsible for two other armed robberies less than a week before.

On Friday, a woman was approached by a man as she was walking out of her apartment on the 600 block of Clara. The man pulled out a gun and demanded her property. She handed over some cash, and the man ran off.

On Tuesday, a woman was robbed at gunpoint in front of her apartment on South Kingshighway. She handed over her property, and her bank card was used at a Schnucks on Lindell twice, which is where the security photos were taken.

Jan Morgan, who has lived in the Central West End for 45 years, said she is always alert when she is walking around the neighborhood.

“In the city, there are different spots that do get hit,” she said. “Don't let your guard down. When this kind of activity is going on, you need to be more aware of what's happening in your neighborhood.”

Police said the man appeared to be in his mid-30s and was between 5-foot-9 and 6-feet tall. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

