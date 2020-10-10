Police looking for person of interest after man shot, killed at McDonald's in Hazelwood

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hazelwood Police Department at 314-838-5000, extension 1.

A man was shot and killed at McDonald's in Hazelwood early Saturday morning.

According to the Hazelwood Police Department, at 12:06 A.M. on Saturday, police responded to a call for shots fired at a McDonald's in the 7300 block of N. Lindbergh Blvd.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police are currently looking for a person of interest in the shooting. Police say the suspect was driving a red-colored Volkswagen sedan. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hazelwood Police Department at 314-838-5000, extension 1.

A picture of the person of interest, as well as the vehicle of interest, are below