ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Police in St. Charles County are looking for help finding a man they said stole an ATM last month.

The St. Charles County Police Department said the man stole the ATM from a business on the 3100 block of Highway T sometime before 6:45 on the morning of Sept. 30.

Police said the suspect was last seen erratically driving away from the business in a red 1999 Dodge Ram 1500. Police said he was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and a camouflage face mask.

On Thursday, they released a photo of the man and are again asking anyone with information to call the St. Charles County Police Department at 636-949-3002.

© 2018 KSDK