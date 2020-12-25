Police looking for suspects after shots fired at officers near I-70

The officers returned fire, but they do not believe anyone was hit. No officers were injured

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police said they are looking for suspects after at least one of the suspects shot at officers on Christmas day.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said they were investigating a suspect vehicle near the intersection of Linton Avenue and Von Phul Street just off Interstate 70 in the College Hill neighborhood of north St. Louis. While investigating at around 2:35 Friday afternoon, police said at least one of the people inside the car fired shots at officers.

The officers returned fire, but they do not believe anyone was hit. No officers were injured.

Police have not said if any of the suspects were taken into custody or why they were investigating the vehicle.

Police said officers requested evidence technicians to the 6100 block of East College Avenue in connection with the incident. The two locations are less than a mile apart.

A 5 On Your Side photojournalist saw officers chasing after suspects near the incident and loading one person into a police van. Police have not said if the arrest was in connection with the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.