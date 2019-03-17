PINE LAWN, Mo. — Police are looking for two men they said robbed victim pumping gas at a Pine Lawn gas station.

The North County Police Cooperative said two men riding in the car shown in the photos pulled into a gas station on the 4400 of Jennings Station Road. They pulled up next to the victim, pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim's money.

The victim handed over some money and the suspects drove off heading east on Stratford into St. Louis.

Police have since found the car, but the suspects were gone.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North County Police Cooperative.

