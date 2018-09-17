ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police are looking for a truck used to steal a flatbed trailer that was being used for the teardown of the completed PGA Championship in August.

Town and Country police said the theft happened a month ago on the parking lot of Kirk of the Hills Church across the street from Bellerieve. Police said the truck pulled off the lot with the trailer at around 7:30 on August 21.

Police hope someone will be able to identify the unique vehicle. They said it is a red, late-1980s or early-1990s Nissan pick-up truck with a black bed liner and rust over the passenger side rear wheel well.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Chris Hunt at 314-587-2866 or 314-412-2261.

© 2018 KSDK