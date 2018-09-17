ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police are looking for a truck used to steal a flatbed trailer that was being used for the teardown of the completed PGA Championship in August.

Town and Country police said the theft happened a month ago on the parking lot of Kirk of the Hills Church across the street from Bellerieve. Police said the truck pulled off the lot with the trailer at around 7:30 on August 21.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Police hope someone will be able to identify the unique vehicle. They said it is a red, late-1980s or early-1990s Nissan pick-up truck with a black bed liner and rust over the passenger side rear wheel well.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Chris Hunt at 314-587-2866 or 314-412-2261.

© 2018 KSDK