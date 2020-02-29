HILLSBORO, Mo. — Police are looking two men who stole narcotics from a Hillsboro pharmacy.

The men were captured on surveillance video breaking into the Hillsboro Health Mart in the 10000 block of Highway 21 Saturday just after 3 a.m.

The video shows the men walking to the back of the business when one of the men throws a rock through a window. The other man then entered the pharmacy and took an unknown amount of narcotics.

Police think the men were driving a dark-colored, late-model Jeep with four doors.

Authorities asked anyone with information to call Hillsboro police at 636-797-9999.

