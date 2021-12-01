Police looking for vandal who damaged Jennings church, businesses

JENNINGS, Mo. — Police are looking for a suspect they say vandalized a church and 11 other buildings or businesses since Nov. 1.
Police said the suspect used a hammer or piece of concrete to break the glass of the businesses or buildings. Police said the suspect did not take anything in any of the incidents. They said the goal appears to only be the destruction of property.
- 1/11/2021 - 6805 West Florissant Avenue - D’s Place
- 1/11/2021 - 6809 West Florissant Avenue - Masjid
- 1/11/2021 - 6815 West Florissant Avenue – Diamond and Gold Jewelers
- 1/11/2021 - 6817 West Florissant Avenue – Shady Bootz Boutique
- 12/10/2020 - 6716 Emma Avenue – Noah’s Ark Church
- 12/19/2020 - 5733 Hodiamont Street – Calvary West Missionary Baptist Church
- 12/22/2020 - 6814 West Florissant Avenue – This That and the Other
- 12/22/2020 - 6616 West Florissant Avenue – Community Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church
- 12/22/2020 - 6614 West Florissant Avenue – North County Community Development
- 12/22/2020 - 6604 West Florissant Avenue – Cardinal Business Supply
- 12/22/2020 - 6818 West Florissant Avenue
- 12/22/2020 – 6824 West Florissant Avenue – Beauty Connection
Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at (314)568-7684 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
