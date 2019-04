ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Police in St. Charles County need your help finding a woman wanted for fraud and breaking into cars.

Detectives posted a picture of her on Facebook today. They say this woman is wanted for several car break-ins near Klondike Park, the Katy Trail Scene Lookout and the Lewis and Clark Trailhead. She is also wanted in connection with a fraud case.

Anyone who recognizes her should call Det. Bishop at 636-949-7900, ext. 4468 or leave an anonymous tip at 636-949-3002.