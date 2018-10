ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police are hoping video from security cameras can help nab two women seen stealing security cameras from an area hardware store last month.

Police said security video at a St. Louis County Menards store spotted two women they believe stole numerous security cameras on Sept. 5 and 29. Police said one of the women put the items in her child's infant carrier.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Willer at 314-615-0716.

