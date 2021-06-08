Police looking for man charged with murder in deadly Ferguson double shooting

LaVelle Hayes, 35, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and multiple other crimes in connection with the double shooting on Bahama Court

FERGUSON, Mo. — Police are looking for a man charged with two counts of murder in connection with the deadly double shooting of a man and a woman in Ferguson last week.

LaVelle Hayes, 35, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and multiple other crimes in connection with the double shooting on Bahama Court. A press release from the Major Case Squad said he has not yet been taken into custody.

Police said they were called to the 1800 block of Bahama Court at around noon on Friday. When officers arrived, they found a man in a car and a woman on the street both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Emergency responders performed life-saving measures on the scene. The woman died on the scene, but the man was rushed to the hospital for continuing treatment. Police said his injuries were life-threatening, and he later died from his injuries.

In a press release, the Ferguson Police Department said officers believed the shooting was random due to the location of the incident.

Anyone with information about Hayes is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 314-522-3100 or Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-8477.