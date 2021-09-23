Police looking for man suspected of 2 homicides in St. Louis County

Rodney Toney, 40, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with a January homicide. He was already charged with the deadly shooting of his ex-girlfriend

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are looking for a man they said shot and killed two people in St. Louis County earlier this year.

Rodney Toney, 40, was charged with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance in connection with the shooting death of Ronald Ross on Jan. 12. He was previously charged with the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend outside of a St. Louis County beauty salon in July, but police have not been able to track him down yet.

According to a press release, he may be in the Memphis, Tennesse area.

At around 9 p.m. on Jan. 12, Riverview police were called to the 200 block of Chambers Road for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man in the parking lot of a business suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has been identified as 51-year-old Ronald Ross of Granite City, Illinois.

Police now say Toney and another man arranged a drug deal with the victim. During the deal, police said the victim and Toney's accomplice got into an argument, which led to the deadly shooting. Because Toney was involved in the drug transaction that led to the death, he was charged with second-degree murder.

In July, police said they were called the 2100 block of Chambers Road for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was rushed to the hospital for treatment, where she died.

The woman was later identified as 39-year-old Kimmy Goodson.

Police said their investigation revealed that Toney was the one who came to the beauty salon with Goodson. While inside, they got into an argument and left the store. The argument escalated once they got outside, and Toney eventually shot her.

Police said Toney was on GPS monitoring at the time of the shooting, which placed him in the area of the shooting at the time.