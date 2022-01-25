Police looking for man suspected of 2 bank robberies in St. Louis last week

Anyone with information is asked to call a 2nd District Detective at 314-444-0100 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for a man they believe robbed two banks on Chippewa Street in south St. Louis last week.

A press release from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man robbed the St. Louis Community Credit Union at 4435 Chippewa Street and the Together Credit Union at 6600 Chippewa Street last Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Police said the man entered the St. Louis Community Credit Union at around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon, handed the teller a note and flashed a handgun. They said he made off with some cash before police could arrive.

Police said the same man walked into the Together Credit Union the next day just after 2 p.m. They said he handed the teller a note demanding money. Police said he got away again with cash.

No one was injured in either incident.

Police said he was wearing prescription glasses and fake hair in both robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to call a 2nd District detective at 314-444-0100 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.