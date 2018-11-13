ST. LOUIS — Four carjackings and one attempted carjacking were reported in St. Louis over the Veterans Day weekend, and officers made arrests in two of the incidents.

At 10:07 p.m. Saturday, a 31-year-old woman said she was held up in the 3600 block of Juniata near Tower Grove Park. The woman said she had just parked her 2012 Honda Accord when two men came up to her. One of the men pointed a gun at her and demanded the keys. Both men got in her car and drove off. The victim described the suspects as being 20 to 30 years old. She wasn’t hurt and the investigation is still ongoing.

A 61-year-old man told police two suspects robbed him at gunpoint and drove off with his 2007 Pontiac Vibe. He said it happened at N. Market and Prairie in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. Police later found the car about a mile away at Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Pendleton. Officers pulled over the driver and two suspects were taken into custody. Police have not identified them, but said the men are 18 and 21 years old. Warrants are pending. The victim wasn’t hurt.

Sunday evening, a 22-year-old man said he was held up at gunpoint in the 4300 block of Vista, which is in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood. The victim told police two men demanded his 2008 Chevy Impala and drove off with the vehicle. Police said the men drove fast through the city and hit several cars. The carjacking suspect was later arrested and charged. He’s been identified as 20-year-old Steven Walls.

Monday at 10:55 p.m., officers responded to a “hold up” call in the 500 block of Clara, which is in the DeBaliviere Place neighborhood. A 23-year-old woman told police two men walked up to her as she got out of her 2014 Nissan Rogue. One man pointed a gun and demanded her keys, she said. The thieves took off her in vehicle. She wasn’t hurt, and the investigation is still open.

Police also are investigating an attempted armed carjacking. At 4 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 5600 block of Waterman. A 23-year-old man told police two men approached him while he was walking to his apartment. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded the victim’s car keys.

The victim said he responded by running toward the suspects, who then ran away. The man wasn’t injured, and the suspects didn’t take any of his belongings. He described the suspects as being between 16 and 20 years old. The investigation continues.

