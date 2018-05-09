ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis County man said he held up a gas station because he was bored and needed something to do, police reported.

Daniel Futrell, 21, was charged with first-degree robbery. He’s being held on a $150,000 bond.

At 4:22 a.m. Tuesday, police said he walked into the Petro Mart on Butler Hill Road at I-55 and demanded cash.

He had what was believed to be a handgun covered up in an oven mitt and pointed it at the employee, police told 5 On Your Side. He ran off with the cash.

An investigation led St. Louis County Police to Futrell’s apartment complex down the street in the 4900 block of Heineken Lane.

According to the probable cause statement, Futrell confessed to the crime and said he robbed the gas station because he was bored and needed something to do. He was arrested, and the money was recovered, police said.

