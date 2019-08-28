OVERLAND, Mo. — St. Louis County police are investigating after an Overland police officer suffered minor injuries after being attacked by a suspicious person Tuesday evening.

The St. Louis County Police Department said an officer with the Overland Police Department was called to the intersection of Midland Boulevard and Tennyson Avenue for a report of a suspicious person. County police said the man attacked the officer when the officer tried to make contact with him.

The officer managed to arrest the man, but the man needed to be taken to the hospital.

The officer suffered minor injuries.

St. Louis County police are investigating the incident. Anyone who saw it is asked to call police at 636-529-8210.

