Police: Man kicked out of bar shoots several businesses, leads police on chase in St. Charles

The probable cause states, Mair by his own admission told law enforcement he can "survive in the woods and off the land."

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Six felony charges were filed Wednesday afternoon against a man who police said fired several gunshots into businesses along N. Main Street in St. Charles.

On Wednesday morning, it was a busy day for owner Amy Wilson with Framations Custom Framing and Art Gallery.

She preps and perfectly frames composites.

However, there's more work to be done outside.

"We had two bullet holes one in the front window and the window to the side of the door," she said.

She learned the damage came around 11:10 Tuesday night when police said an intoxicated man shot into five buildings, including the St. Charles County Government Administration Building.

A probable cause statement says the suspect, 30-year-old Andrew Mair, was at Big A's and "in a negligent manner" removed his gun from his waistband, pulled it out and displayed it to patrons and the bartender.

Once he left the bar, he started shooting his gun.

"The subject did point the firearm in the direction of the police officers, the police officers didn’t exchange fire with him, he never shot at the police officers," Captain Raymond Floyd with St. Charles Police Department said.

That's when he got into his car and led police on a chase into St. Louis County, when spike strips stopped him.

He surrendered and was arrested.

As for the damage left behind, Wilson and other business owners assessed the mess before them Wednesday.

She said she thinks it'll cost thousands of dollars to fix.

"The windows will have to be fully replaced and our windows are UV tinted to protect the artwork and of course, one of them had a custom signage so we have to get that all replaced," Wilson said.

She is grateful though, none of the artist's work was damaged.

So much so, a piece of art was able to come to life.

"I figured how many times will I get a bullet in a window so I made it into an art installation. I titled it random acts of violence one and two. You make the most out of it, life gives you lemons, you make art!" she said.

More importantly, she's happy no one was hurt.

"There are things to be thankful for and very thankful for, there are times when I am here at midnight or one in the morning because I have orders but luckily last night wasn’t one of them," Wilson said.

St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar has charged Mair with multiple felony charges:

six counts of the Class B felony of Discharge of Firearm at or from Motor Vehicle/Shoot at Person, Motor Vehicle, or Building/Habitable Structure-Prior Offender;

two counts of the Class E felony of Unlawful Use of a Weapon;

one count of the Class E felony of Resisting Arrest/Detention/Stop by Fleeing –Creating a Substantial Risk of Serious Injury/Death to any Person.

The judge has set bond at $50,000 with no 10% authorized.