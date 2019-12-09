BRIDGETON, Mo. — A man is facing charges after police said he shot a woman in an apparent road rage incident along 370 in Bridgeton.

Elijah Robert Trice, 21, was charged with second-degree assault and armed criminal action in connection with the Tuesday morning shooting.

A press release from the Bridgeton Police Department said a woman called them saying she was shot while driving on 370 near Interstate 270 at around 6:30 Tuesday morning.

She told police a man in an SUV cut her off and she needed to slam on the brakes to avoid getting into a crash. A short time later, when she pulled up next to the SUV, a man in the SUV shot her.

She gave police a description, and they were able to arrest Trice. They also recovered a gun from his car.

Trice is being held on $75,000, cash-only bond.

