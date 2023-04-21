Police: Man hid in sewer after kidnapping woman, holding her at gunpoint

St. Louis County police said Mario Hudgins barricaded himself in a sewer Wednesday afternoon after kidnapping a woman he said stole money from him the night before.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Florissant man barricaded himself in a sewer Wednesday afternoon after kidnapping a woman he said stole money from him the night before, police said.

Authorities said after Mario Hudgins accused the woman of theft, he hit her before grabbing her by the throat and pointing a gun at her in a bedroom inside a home in the 1800 block of Flordawn Street.

The woman's cousin, who also lives in the home with her child and the victim's children, walked into the bedroom after hearing noise. Hudgins then pointed another gun at her, St. Louis County police said.

Hudgins, 33, left the home and returned Wednesday morning. He left again with the victim, who told police she wanted to "keep the peace," and checked in to a St. Louis-area hotel.

Hudgins continued demanding money from the woman while also threatening to kill her. At some point, he began taking drugs and acting erratically, police said.

Police said the woman tried leaving the hotel room. Hudgins would not let her and told her to ask friends and family for money.

Hudgins and the woman, who police said are in an "ongoing relationship," then drove to Koeneman Park near Lucas and Hunt and Halls Ferry roads in Jennings. He continued to threaten her, demand money and pointed a gun at her head, police said.

Hudgins fired the gun at the woman, who was not hit. ShotSpotter, a gunshot-detection system, alerted police to the shooting at about 3:15 p.m. A police officer responded to the park.

Hudgins threatened the officer and brandished his gun before he drove away, leaving the woman at the park.

Several more officers responded and located Hudgins. He led police on a foot chase and dropped his weapon, a Glock 9mm pistol.

Hudgins jumped over a fence and hid in a sewer, where he remained for several hours. Shortly after 9 p.m., he came out of the sewer and began fighting with officers, authorities said. One officer was injured.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Hudgins with one count each of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree domestic assault, fourth-degree domestic assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and third-degree assault on a special victim; two counts of resisting arrest; and three counts each of unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

He is being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.