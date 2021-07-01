Police need help tracking down truck involved in south city bank robbery

Two suspects fled the Peoples National Bank in a white pickup truck

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are searching for a vehicle involved in a bank robbery that happened in south St. Louis.

Officers said two suspects fled the Peoples National Bank off Hampton Avenue in a white pickup truck after one of the suspects produced a note announcing a robbery and exited the bank with cash.

The woman was wearing a black ball cap, neon mask, camo jacket, camo pants and neon gloves.

A security guard fired shots at the suspected vehicle, but the suspects managed to flee the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.