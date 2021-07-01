Police need help tracking down truck involved in south city bank robbery

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are searching for a vehicle involved in a bank robbery that happened in south St. Louis.
Officers said two suspects fled the Peoples National Bank off Hampton Avenue in a white pickup truck after one of the suspects produced a note announcing a robbery and exited the bank with cash.
The woman was wearing a black ball cap, neon mask, camo jacket, camo pants and neon gloves.
A security guard fired shots at the suspected vehicle, but the suspects managed to flee the scene.
No injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Second District Detective at 314-444-0100 or contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371- 8477.