ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A police officer was indicted in federal court Thursday after investigators said he kicked and hit a man he was arresting last year.

David Maas was indicted on a count of deprivation of rights under color of law for his behavior during an arrest when he was a member of the Woodson Terrace Police Department. Maas is a member of the Breckenridge Hills Police Department.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Maas used unreasonable force when arresting a man on April 14. The release said he hit and kicked the man while he was complying and did not pose a threat to anyone. The man suffered injuries during the arrest.

"Law enforcement officers take an oath to serve and protect the public," said Special Agent in Charge Richard Quinn of the FBI St. Louis Division. "When an officer betrays that oath, and instead uses his or her position to violate a person's constitutional rights, that officer must be held accountable. Our community, and our profession, deserve no less."

Maas could spend the next 10 years in prison if he's found guilty. He could also be charged as much as $250,000.

5 On Your Side reached out to Breckenridge Hills and Woodson Terrace police departments but have not heard back.

