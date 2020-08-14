Former Maryland Heights police officer indicted on child pornography charges

The indictment said he was employed as a police officer with the Maryland Heights Police Department at the time of the alleged crimes

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A former police officer who worked with the Maryland Heights Police Department was indicted by a federal grand jury on child pornography charges earlier this month.

According to an emergency suspension application, Nicholas Haglof was indicted on two child pornography charges in early August.

The application said Haglof knowingly received and multiple images of child pornography with the intent of viewing them on or between Nov. 10, 2019, and July 31, 2020. According to the application, Haglof was working as a police officer with the Maryland Heights Police Department at the time he is alleged to have accessed and viewed child pornography. He is no longer a police officer with the Maryland Heights Police Department, according to a statement from the department.

The application — which was filed to the Missouri Administrative Hearing Commission by Assistant Missouri Attorney General Richard N. Groeneman on behalf of the Missouri Department of Public Safety — was seeking to suspend Haglof's Peace Officer license immediately suspended because the charges show he "presents a clear and present danger to the public health or safety if commissioned as a police officer."

The Maryland Heights Police Department's full statement is as follows:

"Nicholas Haglof is a former employee of the Maryland Heights Police Department. We are aware of the criminal charges that were filed against him, but we cannot comment, or release any other details concerning the criminal investigation or his past employment with our department."