Man shot by police officer after fleeing in stolen car, shooting at officers, police source says

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis police officer shot and injured a man who shot at officers while trying to run away from a crash, a police source told 5 On Your Side.

The shooting happened on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive near Burd Avenue close to the city's Wells-Goodfellow and Hamilton Heights neighborhoods, the source told 5 On Your Side's Christine Byers.

The man was inside a stolen car that was fleeing from officers, according to a message sent to officers that was shared with 5 On Your Side. When the car struck a parked car, the man reportedly got out and tried to run away.

The message said the man fired shots at officers, who returned fire. The man was shot in the leg and abdomen, and he was conscious and breathing, according to the message.

A department spokesperson said no officers were injured.

In a statement, Sgt. Charles Wall confirmed the man was shot by police after he shot at officers but did not confirm the details of what led to the shooting.

The department's Force Investigation Unit has been requested to investigate the incident.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.

