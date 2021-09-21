2 police officers, 2 others injured in crash involving stolen car in south city

All four people suffered minor injuries, police said

ST. LOUIS — Four people, including two St. Louis police officers, were injured in a crash early Tuesday morning in south St. Louis.

At around midnight, police were patrolling in the Gravois Park area of Winnebago Street and South Compton Avenue when a stolen vehicle backed out of an alley and hit their police car.

Two officers were treated for minor injuries, according to the St. Louis police department. The people who were in the stolen car, a man and a woman, also suffered minor injuries and were taken into custody.