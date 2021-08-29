Deputy shoots man who shot into air, refused to put down gun

When deputies arrived at around 1:20 Sunday morning, they ordered the man to drop his weapon, but he refused

ALTON, Ill. — The Illinois State Police is investigating after a Madison County Sheriff's deputy shot an armed man who was firing his gun into the air early Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the ISP's Division of Criminal Investigations, deputies were called to a home in unincorporated Alton, Illinois, for a report of a mentally disturbed man firing rounds into the air and holding the gun to his own head. When deputies arrived at around 1:20 Sunday morning, they ordered the man to drop his weapon, but he refused.

Investigators said the man then advanced toward officers, at which time, the deputy shot the man. Officers immediately rendered aid before the man was taken to the hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.

No officers or other residents were injured in the incident.