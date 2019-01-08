MARIES COUNTY, Mo. — One person was arrested Thursday for filing a false report in connection with an Amber Alert that was canceled Thursday afternoon, police said.

The person arrested has not been identified.

The Maries County Sheriff's Department issued an Amber Alert Thursday afternoon saying an unknown man abducted a 22-year-old woman and her 10 to 11-month-old baby boy on Maries County Road at around 1:40.

At around 4:10, police said the alert was canceled after the mother and her son were found safe.

About an hour later, the sheriff's office announced an arrest in the case, saying the person filed a false report. No other information about the arrest was released.

Editor's note: This story originally included the name and photo of a man. The Missouri State Highway Patrol originally released that information but removed it from a later Amber Alert release.