Police release name of victim in fatal Fox Park shooting

Police say the victim was found lying in the street.

ST. LOUIS — Police are asking for help in finding the man who shot and killed a man in the Fox Park neighborhood of the City of St. Louis on August 15.

Police released a photo of a man standing near a black or dark gray car, arms outstretched, aiming a gun at something out of the frame.

Michael Wiott, 31, was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound. Police say he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The shooting happened behind a Conoco gas station in the 4300 block of Jefferson Avenue. The shooting was on the edge of the Fox Park neighborhood, near the McKinley Heights neighborhood.

Police said the suspect was last seen getting into a dark-colored sedan, that was last seen traveling north on California Avenue.

The suspect was wearing black shorts, white crew socks, black shoes and a black crossbody bag.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police say anyone with information should call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371. Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.