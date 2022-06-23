Large police presence at White Castle in University City

Investigators were speaking to White Castle employees as officers went in and out of the building and K-9 units searched the area.

ST. LOUIS — An incident at a White Castle in University City prompted a large police response Thursday afternoon.

A 5 On Your Side crew saw several University City police units at the White Castle on 7380 Olive Blvd. Investigators were speaking to White Castle employees as officers went in and out of the building and K-9 units searched on Mt. Vernon Avenue near the scene.

The restaurant was closed to the public as police investigate.

An employee of the restaurant told 5 On Your Side's Robert Townsend that a man walked into the restaurant, shot a 16-year-old girl who worked there and then ran off.

Police have not confirmed the shooting or given any information on what caused the response.

5 On Your Side is working to gather additional details.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

