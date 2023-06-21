Police release new details on mass shooting that killed teen, injured 11 others

5 On Your Side asked police about a strategy for keeping patrons safe during big events.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis leaders released more information Wednesday about a mass shooting in downtown St. Louis over the weekend that killed a teenager and wounded 11 others.

During their weekly safety briefing, authorities told reporters how so many people got inside the building on Washington Avenue where a weekend party occurred.

St. Louis Building Commissioner Frank Oswald stated that the building is closed to the public and only accessible to those with a keycard. He added that on Saturday night, someone got a keycard to open the door and then propped it open to allow people inside.

Dozens of teenagers arrived for the party. At around 1 a.m. Sunday, gunfire killed a 17-year-old and wounded nearly a dozen more.

Oswald added that he did not know if the keycard was stolen or if someone who works in the building gave out their keycard.

Meanwhile, there are big events happening downtown this week, including a soccer game Wednesday evening at CityPark and PRIDE events this weekend.

5 On Your Side asked the police if there was a security strategy in place



"We're going to have our standard patrols out but we're also paying more attention to the Washington area. Any special interest where we do have a spike in crime, we always do try to flood with more patrols,” Capt. Michael Mueller said.

Eddie Mcvey, the owner of Maggie O’Briens on Market Street, was glad to hear it as he opens up the patio at the bar for the first time, in time for the big match.



“It's so unfortunate. You hate to see it. As a St. Louis born and raised. As a business owner in downtown St. Louis. I'm proud of St. Louis, man. I want to be here,” Mcvey said.



The bar has lighting, cameras, and security in place on their end, but he suggested seeing law enforcement was also a major key.



“It helps. Whether it's someone deciding to do a violent act or breaking into a car, something like that. If they see them around. It's obviously going to deter that,” Mcvey said.

Police emphasized that they were still looking for several people who they believe are tied to the crime.

Anyone with information or who sees anything suspicious should call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.



