Maplewood police looking for this van in connection with Tuesday homicide

Jakobe Bass, 19, was found lying in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2600 block of Bellevue. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — Police are now looking for a van wanted in connection with a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Maplewood that left a man dead, a release said Wednesday afternoon.

Maplewood police said they were called to the 2600 block of Bellevue Avenue around 4:23 p.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found 19-year-old Jakobe Bass of Maplewood lying in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The family provided a photo of Bass.

Police said video surveillance captured a vehicle related to the homicide. It's described as a maroon Toyota Sienna XLE with chrome trim pieces. The model year is believed to be between 2006-2010.

Police said they don't think it's a random shooting.

Acting Maplewood Police Chief Matt Nighbor said it is the first homicide in the city since 2010.