Maplewood police looking for this van in connection with Tuesday homicide

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — Police are now looking for a van wanted in connection with a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Maplewood that left a man dead, a release said Wednesday afternoon.
Maplewood police said they were called to the 2600 block of Bellevue Avenue around 4:23 p.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found 19-year-old Jakobe Bass of Maplewood lying in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The family provided a photo of Bass.
Police said video surveillance captured a vehicle related to the homicide. It's described as a maroon Toyota Sienna XLE with chrome trim pieces. The model year is believed to be between 2006-2010.
Police said they don't think it's a random shooting.
Acting Maplewood Police Chief Matt Nighbor said it is the first homicide in the city since 2010.
The investigation is ongoing. Maplewood Police ask anyone who knows anything about the homicide or the suspect vehicle to call police at 314-646-3630 or the Maplewood crime tip line at 314-781-3733.