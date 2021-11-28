Police trying to return stolen property after arresting car theft suspects

Items taken during a spike in car thefts in St. Louis and St. Louis County earlier this year were found during a search at a home in the Patch neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is trying to return a trove of stolen property after arresting three people in connection with a spike in car thefts earlier this year.

Police said they found numerous key fobs, purses and other items while conducting a search warrant at a home in the Patch neighborhood. Other people are still being sought in connection with the series of car thefts.

The below gas station locations are where incidents have occurred.

1187 S. Kingshighway Blvd (BP Gas Station)

6901 Hampton (BP)

1514 Hampton Ave (Circle K)

981 S. Skinker Blvd (Amoco)

2707 Mccausland Ave (Circle K)

1615 S. Kingshighway Blvd (QT)

3237 S. Grand Blvd (Phillips 66)

3291 S. Kingshighway Blvd (QT)

2166 Hampton Ave (QT)

3311 Morganford (Phillips 66)

1104 Hampton (BP)

The police department is asking for help returning the items. Victims will need to have a police report filed in order to have the items returned. The police report can be from the city or St. Louis County as long as they can prove they reported the items stolen.

Victims can call the North Patrol Division at 314-444-0001 and ask to speak with Detective Nemeth to make arrangements to get their property back. Victims can also email Det. Nemeth at jlnemeth@slmpd.org.

