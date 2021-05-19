Authorities are searching for Tyler Terry, the man accused of shooting at deputies during a police chase. He's been linked to homicides in York and St. Louis County.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tyler Terry, the at-large uspect accused of murder and attempted murder in South Carolina, has been linked to a pair of homicides in Missouri, police said.

The search has been ongoing since Monday night after a police chase ended in a crash on Highway 9 in Chester County. Deputies said Terry ran into a wooded area and has avoided being captured since. Terry is accused of firing shots at Chester County Sheriff's Office deputies while riding as a passenger in a car fleeing law enforcement. The driver of the car, identified as Adrienne Simpson, was arrested at the scene of the crash and faces multiple charges.

Terry and Simpson are also wanted for their role in two shootings in St. Louis, Missouri. According to WCNC Charlotte's sister station, KSDK, the pair were identified as suspects in the killings of Dr. Sergei Zacharev and Barbara Goodkin. Some of Zacharev's personal belongings had been taken from him and he had been shot multiple times, according to sources familiar with the investigation.

On Thursday, Chester County authorities tweeted there was a confirmed sighting of Terry between the area of Fisher Creek and ATI on Highway 9.

There has been a confirmed sighting of Terry between the area of Fishing Creek on Hwy 9 and the ATI (formerly referring to Allvac plant).

Wednesday evening, Chester County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a Tweet that a body had been found in Great Falls off Stroud Road near Old Richburg Road. The victim was identified as 33-year-old Eugene Simpson, the husband of Adrienne Simpson.

Investigators said Eugene Simpson was reported missing by his mother on May 2. A spokesperson for the Chester County Sheriff's Office said Simpson had been dead for several days when he'd been found. At this time, authorities are not making a connection between Eugene Simpson and the search for Terry, although they are investigating the possibility.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday afternoon in Newberry, South Carolina, that will determine Simpson's cause of death.

Simpson was reported missing by his mom on 5/2. The spokesman for the Sheriff's Office says "We are not establishing a connection to the search for Terry, but we are actively investigating that possibility."

Investigators said one of the suspects stole a license plate from a vehicle to use on a Mitsubishi Mirage that was traced to a drug deal in St. Louis. That car was later spotted by police in Chester County. When deputies tried to stop the couple, it led to a pursuit that went over 30 miles before a crash on Highway 9 in Richburg.

"He is to be considered armed and dangerous," said Sheriff Max Dorsey said Monday. "He fired shots, multiple shots at my deputies."

He is also accused of the May 2 death of Thomas Hardin in York.

Police said it's unclear why Terry and Simpson were in St. Louis County. They have no known connections to the area.

"We have absolutely no idea and we may not know," said Brentwood Police Chief Joseph Spiess Jr. "It could be random how they ended up here in Brentwood and University City. We don’t know. We may know at the end of the investigation, but we’re not there yet."

There are numerous warrants for Terry's arrest. On Tuesday, the Chester City Police Department obtained five warrants for attempted murder stemming from Terry's accused shooting at deputies Monday. Additionally, a warrant has been issued accusing Terry of the May 2 murder of Thomas Hardin.