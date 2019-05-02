PACIFIC, Mo. — A man was arrested Saturday when police said he pointed a gun at them when officers confronted him about suspected stolen property in Pacific, Missouri.

Kurtis Hartman, 28, was charged with robbery, burglary, unlawful use of a weapon and a number of other charges in connection with the alleged incident.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was called out to a home on Highway 50 in Pacific for a report of stolen property on Saturday. The homeowner told the deputy that his Polaris Ranger ATV and some other items were stolen from a barn.

While the deputy and an off-duty detective were investigating, they got a call from a neighbor saying the stolen ATV full of items was sitting in a nearby field.

The off-duty detective got to the ATV first, and was confronted by Hartman, who was holding a rifle, the sheriff's office said. Hartman threatened to shoot the detective and pointed the gun at him. The deputy then drove his marked police car and parked it between the men.

The officer ordered the man to drop the gun. After initially refusing, he eventually dropped the gun and was taken into custody.

He was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, stealing, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. His bond was set at $200,000.