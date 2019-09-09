ST. LOUIS — A man is facing charges but still on the run after police officers said he tried to use an AK-47 to carjack them while in November of 2017.

Anthony Isaiah Williams, 22, was charged with two counts of assault or attempted assault of a law enforcement officer and five other charges in connection with the Nov. 28, 2017, incident.

According to charging documents, police said they were behind a Nissan Altima on Page Boulevard when they discovered the license plate did not match the vehicle. When they pulled up to a stoplight behind the car, Williams got out, pointed an AK-47 at the officers and told them to get out of the unmarked police car.

Charging documents said Williams shot at the officers when they refused to get out of the car. The officers then returned fire, hitting Williams.

Williams was charged with two counts of assault or attempted assault of a law enforcement officer, attempted robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of armed criminal action.

Police said he has not been taken into custody.

